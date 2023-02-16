Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Increases By 9.0%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 814,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LX shares. CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $579.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

