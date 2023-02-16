Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expands By 20.6%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.11%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

