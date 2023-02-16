Short Interest in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Grows By 6.2%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 690,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LiveVox Price Performance

LVOX stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveVox by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LiveVox

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

