Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Decreases By 15.7%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,428,932 shares of company stock valued at $138,230,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.