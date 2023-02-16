Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Increases By 20.7%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,737,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucira Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

