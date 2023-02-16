Short Interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expands By 10.8%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

