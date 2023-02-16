Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Declines By 20.8%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance

Maanshan Iron & Steel stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

