Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Declines By 20.8%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance
Maanshan Iron & Steel stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile
