Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Grows By 5.3%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,342 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

