Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 8.7%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MDJM Price Performance
MDJM stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.59.
MDJM Company Profile
