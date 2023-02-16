Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 8.7%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDJM Price Performance

MDJM stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.