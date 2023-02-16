Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expands By 5.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 211,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

