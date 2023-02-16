Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expands By 5.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 211,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
