Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Grows By 20.2%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 821,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,159.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.99 and a 200-day moving average of $941.92. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MercadoLibre

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

