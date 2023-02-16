Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Grows By 5.8%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

