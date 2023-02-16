Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expands By 9.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
