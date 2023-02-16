Short Interest in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreases By 19.0%

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $194.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.54.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

