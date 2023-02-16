Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Increases By 16.4%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
WM Technology stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
