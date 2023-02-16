Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 395,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,991% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.
Sigma Lithium Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
