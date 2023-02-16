SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.18.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.