Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

SLAB opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average is $138.93. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

