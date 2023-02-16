Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 367.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87,809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock worth $4,230,037. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

