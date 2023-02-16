SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 146,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 265,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.98.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,464,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,567 shares of company stock worth $2,722,146 over the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.