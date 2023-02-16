SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 146,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 265,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.98.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
In related news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,464,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,567 shares of company stock worth $2,722,146 over the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
