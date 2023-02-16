SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of SM Energy worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 4.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

