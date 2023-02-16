SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.01. 1,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

