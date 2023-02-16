Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading

