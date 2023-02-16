SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash Trading Up 2.2 %

SPTN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SpartanNash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

