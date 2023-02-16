SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SpartanNash Trading Up 2.2 %
SPTN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.