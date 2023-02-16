Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

SPR opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

