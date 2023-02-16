Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 818,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

