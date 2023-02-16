Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,048,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Focus Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.