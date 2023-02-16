SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of SPS Commerce worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $156.05 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

