Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.17

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.17 and traded as high as C$48.57. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$48.34, with a volume of 77,894 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SJ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.60.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

