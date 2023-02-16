Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.2 %

Stellantis Profile

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

