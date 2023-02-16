Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,312,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 664,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 390,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 368,575 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Stem Stock Up 7.9 %

Stem Company Profile

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

