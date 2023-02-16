Stericycle (SRCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 796.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $60.04.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
