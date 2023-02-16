Stericycle (SRCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 796.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,312.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.