Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Steven Madden

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.