Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €64.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ETR:COP opened at €48.44 ($52.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.62. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €73.15 ($78.66). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

