StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 20.2 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContraFect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

