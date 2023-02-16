StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 20.2 %
Shares of CFRX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
