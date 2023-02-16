StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

