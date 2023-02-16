StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

