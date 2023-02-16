StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

