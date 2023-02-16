Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €119.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Price Performance

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €81.40 ($87.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Stratec has a twelve month low of €72.70 ($78.17) and a twelve month high of €138.60 ($149.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.36. The stock has a market cap of $987.35 million and a P/E ratio of 36.48.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.