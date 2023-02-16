S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.89 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.