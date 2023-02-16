Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

