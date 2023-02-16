Sycomore Asset Management Buys 64,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,996.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.8% in the third quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,939.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 93,181 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,635,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,965.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.