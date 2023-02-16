Sycomore Asset Management Buys 64,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,996.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.8% in the third quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,939.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 93,181 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,635,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,965.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %
GOOGL stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.