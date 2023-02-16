Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

SNDX opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,299.50 and a beta of 1.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,613 shares of company stock worth $2,419,618 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,778 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

