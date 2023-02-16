TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.00. TDCX shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3,991 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.28.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
