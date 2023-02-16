TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.00. TDCX shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3,991 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.28.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TDCX by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TDCX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TDCX by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

