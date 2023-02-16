Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.89

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.89 and traded as low as C$27.51. Tecsys shares last traded at C$28.03, with a volume of 18,066 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.40 million, a P/E ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tecsys Increases Dividend

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.18 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4418097 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.