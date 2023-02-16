Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TNK shares. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 2.6 %

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.