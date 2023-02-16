Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE TEO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.