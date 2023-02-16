Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.