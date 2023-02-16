Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $247.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.59. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teleflex Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

