Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.93. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 127,973 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telefónica by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Telefónica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Telefónica by 30.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

