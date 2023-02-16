Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

